LANCASTER — Lancaster School District will spend $1.79 million to repair the deteriorating walkway cover at Desert View Elementary School.
The project bid came in higher than anticipated due to the complicated nature of the project, Larry Freise, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services said during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Lancaster trustees unanimously awarded the bid to Palmdale-based Medallion Contracting Inc.
“We’re trying to maintain pathways for a number of utilities that have been over the course of the year run on these covered walkways,” Freise said.
The district saved money at the time by not having to trench the utilities. However, the utilities’ extra weight put a lot of stress on the walkway at the nearly 70-year-old school at 1555 West Ave. H-10.
“You can see the decay that’s beginning to occur,” Freise said. “The metal of the covered walkways is deteriorating; it’s rusting. It’s causing sealant that’s on top of it to leak through on days that are hot. It has to be replaced while at the same time maintaining some of the utilities that run along that covered walkway.”
The late 1950s construction also needs to be brought up to Division of the State Architect standards. As a result, the project will need additional vertical supports and bracing along the bottom of the roof section due to the weight of the utilities.
“These covered walkways are not necessarily something that we can just eliminate and say, ‘Let’s just demolish,’ because correspondingly you’d have to relocate all of these utilizes,” Freise said.
With students not on campus due to distance learning during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, now is a good time to get the invasive campus work done.
“I had some major heartburn with the price but hearing how it has to be done and how it was done I guess if we want it done we have to pay the COVID pricing, unfortunately,” trustee Keith Giles said.
