PALMDALE — A local Palmdale school is seeking help from the community as it begins to look into the opportunity to return to campus for in-person instruction.
St. Mary’s Elementary Catholic school will be holding a COVID-19 Stocking Stuffer Drive to fundraise for cleaning supplies so the school can provide safe in-person instruction as soon as it is allowed to do so.
So far the school has added new hand washing stations, retrofitted the school office and purchased desk and walkway partitions for classrooms in order to meet CDC guidelines to return to campus.
The school is asking community members to donate hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, disposable face masks, tissue paper and disposable gloves.
St. Mary’s is also asking for monetary donations to cover the additional costs of providing an in-person hybrid program and proper maintenance of the school as it will need to be disinfected daily.
The school estimates the additional costs will be approximately $54,700 or $270 per student for six months.
Suggested donations are $270 (one student for six months), $45 (one student for one month) or $12 (one student for one week). Any donation, no matter how big or small, will be welcomed.
Donations can be dropped off at the parish office starting today through Jan. 10 or mail them to the school at 1600 East Ave. R-4, Palmdale, CA 93550. Monetary donations can be made online at www.stmaryspalmdale.org/index.php/about/support-our-school. Debit and credit cards can also be processed over the phone by calling 661-273-5555.
