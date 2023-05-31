LANCASTER — Carolyn Melick was a passionate teacher who instilled a love of reading in thousands of students during a 34-year career at Sunnydale Elementary School in the Lancaster School District.
Now the school’s library is named after the beloved teacher.
Melick taught third grade at Sunnydale throughout her entire career, save for a job share when she first joined the district. During that time, she oversaw the Accelerated Reader program, a reading program that tracks students’ progress with reading. Students earn points for the books they read. During assemblies, Melick rewarded students with gummy worms each time they earned five points in the program.
Prior to teaching in California, Melick taught for 10 years in Florida. She retired from the district in December 2020. Melick died on June 26 after a 13-year battle with lung cancer.
On Tuesday afternoon, Melick’s family members including husband Kenneth Melick and daughter Kristen Williamson, Sunnydale and district officials as well as some of her former colleagues and students honored Melick’s memory during a dedication ceremony for the library.
Many attendees wore yellow, Melick’s favorite color. The ceremony was held on the third-grade lawn in front of Melick’s former classroom. The ceremony then moved to the library for the ribbon-cutting. The building is decorated with a plaque with Melick’s name as well as a new mural of a Skyhawk airplane painted in blue and yellow like the US Navy’s Blue Angels aircraft with the No. 3 on the tail. Sunnydale’s mascot is Sunny the Skyhawk, a pilot.
“It’s quite an honor to be able to do this today, as the principal of Sunnydale, because you can see in everybody’s hearts and everybody’s words how important this is to the school and the culture of this school,” principal Melissa Wood said. “To be able to do this and just forever be able to put that plaque on the wall and show her legacy, it’s quite an honor.”
Wood added the school’s library has new books, about $15,000 worth, to inspire students with a focus on diversity and equity and will get new furniture to encourage collaborative discussion among students.
The Sunnydale staff described Melick as dedicated, caring, tireless, compassionate, organized, determined, kind, persistent and professional, Lancaster School District Deputy Superintendent Lexy Conte said.
“It is fitting for all of us to gather here as we dedicate the Sunnydale library as the Carolyn Melick Library,” Conte said. “Carolyn was a champion of reading and she inspired thousands of students to learn to love reading.”
Williamson thanked the Sunnydale staff for naming the library after her mother.
“It means quite a lot to our family,” said Williamson, who attended Sunnydale as a kindergarten student. “This school means a lot to our family; this school district means a lot to our family.”
She added: “I know that my mom would be super grateful. … She had a passion for teaching people to learn to read.”
Sixth-grade student Charles Carter said Melick was his favorite teacher in third grade.
“Those gummies were super delicious, and every time I did something bad she would always tell my mom,” he said. “She taught me how to read.”
Sixth-grader Abbygail Mendoza also had Melick for third grade.
“My favorite memory about Mrs. Melick is when she hugged me for passing a test and getting an A for it,” she said. “I liked when she gave us extra recess or PE.”
Third-grade teacher Brett Bisacchi worked alongside Melick for about nine years.
“Carolyn usually was the first one here at school and the last one to leave,” he said. “Even when she got home she would continue to work for school. She had grafts, charts and data on all of her students. She even had groupings and data for the whole third grade, color-coded, of course. She had the most organized classroom on campus.
“She always had everything in perfect order. Carolyn loved teaching and teaching was definitely her life. She built strong relationships with her students and all of her students loved and respected her.”
