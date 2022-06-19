LANCASTER — Eastside Union School District, Lancaster School District, Palmdale School District and the Los Angeles County Library are offering free meals to kids and teens 18 and younger, this summer.
Eastside Union School District’s free meal program is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Tierra Bonita Park, 44910 27th St. East.
Lunch is served on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals will be offered, through July 29. It will be closed, the week of July 4. For details, contact Eastside’s Food Service Deptartment at 661-952-1229.
Meals are available for pickup on a first come, first served basis at select LA County libraries from noon to 1 p.m., either Monday through Friday, or Tuesday through Friday, depending on location, through Aug. 5, with the exception of this Monday and July 4.
Meals are available, Monday through Friday, at the Quartz Hill Library, 5040 West Ave. M-2, and Lake Los Angeles Library, 16921 East Ave. O, Suite A.
Meals are available, Tuesday through Friday, at the Lancaster Library, 601 West Lancaster Blvd.
There are no restrictions on family income. Parents and caregivers can pick up on behalf of children; children and teens don’t need to be present but are welcome.
Since 2015, LA County Library has been offering free, nutritious lunches. Lunch at the library keeps children nourished during the summer months , helping to ensure that families have access to wholesome meals.
“This will be the eighth consecutive year we have offered free meals through this program,” LA County Library Director Skye Patrick said. “We realize families depend on lunch and snack programs to provide free, nutritious food for their children when they are away from school. We are excited to once again provide this essential service.”
Lancaster School District will offer free lunches for all children ages one to 18 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., Monday through Friday, from July 7 to 29, at four school sites.
The free lunches will be available at El Dorado Elementary School, 361 Pondera St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 44021 15th St. East; Monte Vista Elementary School, 1235 West Kettering St.; and Sierra Elementary School, 747 West Ave. J-12.
Call Lancaster School District Child Nutrition at 661-948-4661, Ext. 144, or visit www.lancasterchildnutrition.com for details.
Palmdale School District is offering free meals to everyone 18 years old and younger at six City of Palmdale parks, Monday through Friday, through July 29, No meals will be served this Monday, or on July 4.
The meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Desert Sands Park, 39117 Third St. East; Joshua Hills Park, 3110 Fairfield Ave.; McAdam Park, 38115 30th St. East; and Yellen Park, 5100 East Ave. S.
Meals will be offered from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East. Meals will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Marie Kerr Park, 39700 30th St. West.
For details, call 661-789-6565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.