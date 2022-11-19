YUCAIPA — The mother of a 13-year-old girl who died from an asthma attack at a Calimesa school will receive $15.75 million from the school District, their lawyers announced.
The Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District in San Bernardino County agreed to settle a negligence lawsuit over the October 2019 death of Adilene Carrasco, attorneys said.
The suit said the girl, who had a history of asthma attacks on campus, began having breathing problems, on Oct. 31, after her class walked to an athletic field for a Halloween “pumpkin chuckin’ contest” at Mesa View Middle School.
“This was not about the money. It’s about not letting that happen to another family,” Edith Sepulveda said, Wednesday, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.
