CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A group of parents and students are suing a West Virginia school district for allowing an evangelical preacher to hold a religious revival assembly during the school day earlier this month that some students were required to attend.
The suit, filed in a US District Court in West Virginia, on Thursday, on behalf of families by the Freedom From Religion Foundation, says the Cabell County school system in the southwestern part of the state has a systematic history of disregarding the religious freedom of its students and instituting Christian religious practices.
“For years, school system employees have violated the constitutional rights of students by promoting and advancing the Christian religion, as well as by coercing students into participating in Christian religious activity,” the suit reads. The Freedom From Religion Foundation is a nonprofit that promotes the separation of church and state.
The suit follows a walkout at Huntington High School last week where more than 100 students left their classrooms chanting, “Separate the church and state,” and, “My faith, my choice.”
The Associated Press left a voicemail with Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers requesting comment, Thursday afternoon. During an interview with The Associated Press earlier this month, Flowers said the assembly was supposed to be voluntary, but two teachers brought their entire classes to the assembly. Flowers called it an honest mistake by the teachers.
“It’s unfortunate that it happened,” Flowers said. “We don’t believe it will ever happen again.”
In a statement, on Friday, Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the district is investigating the revival event and that he believes some students’ rights have been violated. Saxe is named in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit says that on Feb. 2, two Huntington High School teachers escorted their entire homeroom classes to an assembly hosted by evangelical preacher Nik Walker, who had been leading revivals in the Huntington area in recent weeks.
Students, including a Jewish student who asked to leave but was not permitted to do so, were instructed to close their eyes and raise their arms in prayer, according to the lawsuit. The teens were asked to give their lives over to Jesus to find purpose and salvation. Students said they were told that those who did not follow the Bible would go to “face eternal torment.”
(1) comment
The Associated Press is a Lying Pack of Scumbags (IMHO)...Do not trust what the Scumbags print. Sounds funny that they were "forced" to attend...calling B.S. on that one. Any student that did not want to stay, should have been given the opportunity to leave...no problem. Like I said...coming from the AP Scumbags means there is a big chance this is "Fake News". Because the Associated Press is bottom feeding Trash...just like CBS, NBC, ABC, and CNN all Political Weasels...with an agenda. (You can throw the FBI in that Cesspool also).
