PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will spend up to $12,344 on a contract with Ed Files Inc. to convert certificated personnel files to digital/electronic format.
Palmdale School District’s Board of Education approved a contract with Ed Files Inc., at the Nov. 16 meeting.
The agreement is good through June 30 in an amount not to exceed $12,344. Funding is provided by the General Fund.
According to the Nov. 16 agenda, Ed Files will convert certificated personnel files to digital/electronic format for the Human Resources Department.
The work includes paper scanning, conversion, indexing, and uploading service all inclusive, includes the prep and cleanup.
The company converts large amounts of paper-based files to useful electronic data and assists in converting, current and historical paper files to digital/electronic format, according to the agenda.
Ed Files will also assist the District with storing, organizing and managing information.
