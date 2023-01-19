PSD draft map 1.0

Draft map 1.0 was selected by Palmdale School District’s Board of Education, during its Tuesday meeting, to satisfy a change to a by-trustee area election system. The map was approved in a 3-1 vote, with Sharon Vega dissenting and Ralph Velador absent.

 Map courtesy of Bear Demographics and Research

PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District’s Board of Education, on Tuesday, adopted draft map 1.0 for the District’s new by-trustee area election system.

The Board voted 3-1, with President Sharon Vega dissenting and Trustee Ralph Velador absent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.