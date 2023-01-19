PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District’s Board of Education, on Tuesday, adopted draft map 1.0 for the District’s new by-trustee area election system.
The Board voted 3-1, with President Sharon Vega dissenting and Trustee Ralph Velador absent.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District’s Board of Education, on Tuesday, adopted draft map 1.0 for the District’s new by-trustee area election system.
The Board voted 3-1, with President Sharon Vega dissenting and Trustee Ralph Velador absent.
The proposed map will next go before the Los Angeles Committee on School District Organization for a public hearing before final approval.
Draft map 1.0 divides the District’s population of about 144,342 people into five roughly equal trustee areas. The proposed map meets the legal requirement of less than 10% of total population deviation.
The total population deviation for the map is 4.8%. Trustee Area 2 has the largest Latino population with 73.2% followed by Trustee Area 4 with 71.2%, Trustee Area 3 with 69.9%, Trustee Area 5 with 60.3% and Trustee Area 1 with 58.5%.
The five trustee areas include one area — Trustee Area 3, which includes the center of Palmdale — that would not have a current trustee living there. The seat will not come up for election until November 2026.
Trustee Area 1 has two trustees, Nancy Smith and Velador. Smith, Velador and Simone Zulu Diol were re-elected, in November. Their terms do not expire until December 2026. The trustees who live in Trustee Areas 2 and 4 will be up for election, in November 2024.
The District initiated the process of transitioning from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system after it received a letter from attorney Kevin Shenkman on behalf of his clients, the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and its members who live within the District’s boundaries.
The letter, dated Sept. 15, alleged that the District’s at-large election system violated the California Voting Rights Act and dilutes the influence of Latino voters. The law allows Shenkman to collect up to $30,000 for each letter he sends.
The Board conducted four public hearings prior to adopting the draft map.
Pre-map public hearings were held, on Nov. 10 and 15. Two draft maps were published, on Dec. 6. A public hearing on the draft maps was held, Dec. 13. Based on feedback at that meeting two revised maps were published, on Dec. 21. The Board held the fourth public hearing, on Jan. 6.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.