MOJAVE — A fight at the end of California City High School’s homecoming dance last week is indicative of the behavior problems that have been plaguing the Mojave Unified School District, and District officials are turning to the community for assistance.
“We have been experiencing a lot of fights at our schools,” Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said, Tuesday, during the Board of Trustees meeting.
The behavior problems are compounded by staffing shortages, brought about in part as staff must be quarantined following exposure to COVID-19, in addition to staff vacancies.
“We have a need and our need is great,” she said.
To that end, Aguirre is asking for community volunteers to help provide supervision and allow teachers to focus on academics.
“Students are having a hard time at school; they are being impacted by a very few students who tend to aggressively behave toward others,” she said.
Some parents have already stepped up to help out, but more volunteers are needed. Applications are available at every school site and the District website, www.mojave.k12.ca.us, and the District will be paying for the required finger-printing and tuberculosis testing.
“If you can volunteer, please do so,” Aguirre said. “The more help we get, the better.”
Aguirre also encouraged members of the community to send anyone interested in applying for open positions to the District website or to call the District offices.
There have been requests for greater security on campus, potentially extending to metal detectors.
“We will explore lots of opportunities, with input from the community, but that takes time, and volunteers are faster,” Aguirre said. “We are trying to make sure that everybody is safe on campus, kids and staff. We are trying to get the help we need.”
Mojave Faculty Association President Jim Clark also spoke of the need for increased security, as well as mental health and counseling services, on the campuses, as both students and staff fear for their safety.
The most recent fight, which took place at the end of what was otherwise a very successful Homecoming Dance, Aguirre said, resulted in locking down students when what was believed to be a gun was seen in the parking lot outside the gym where the dance was held.
The gun turned out to be a toy BB gun, she said.
California City Police Department officers were already on campus and responded immediately. An officer saw the BB gun fall to ground, she said.
There were adequate adult chaperones at the dance, with a ratio of fewer than 20 students to each adult, Aguirre said.
“The fact remains that when somebody has the desire to seek a fight, they will find a way to fight, at least start a fight,” she said.
The District will evaluate how it will move forward for student events and gatherings, Aguirre said.
“It is unfortunate that just a few students were able to cause this much chaos,” she said.
