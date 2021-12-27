PALMDALE — Palmdale School District closed out 2021 with a host of awards for several district employees and administrators who won state awards for their accomplishments while performing their duties.
Superintendent Raul Maldonado was named Latino Community Leader of the Year by Senator Scott Wilk in honor of Latino Heritage Month in September.
He was also named Superintendent of the Year by the California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators. He then was recognized as the Marcus Foster Memorial Award winner by the Association of California School Administrators.
The Marcus Foster Award recognizes outstanding leadership and significant contributions to education by a school administrator. Recipients of the award are noted as skilled managers of change, ones who encourage involvement of a variety of community sectors in decision making, having a willingness to speak out in the community on issues that impact children, and are respectful of all people. Maldonado’s work in the community with the Palmdale PROMISE exemplifies this award, the District said.
Frances Ufondu, assistant superintendent of Business Services, was recognized by Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools, Debra Duardo, US Deputy Secretary of Education, Cynthia Marten, and the members of the Los Angeles County Superintendents Collaborative as the 2021 Business/Finance Cabinet Member of the Year. She was also recognized by the Association of California School Administrators as the Business Administrator of the year.
Ufondu traveled to every school site to assist in the realization of student-centered goals, providing valuable information and guidance regarding the utilization of resources to maximize the attainment of long-term and pandemic-specific goals.
A leading member of the Palmdale PROMISE team — a collaborative group that looks at the strategic plan created for Palmdale as a learning organization to achieve continuous improvement — Ufondu’s focus on safe and inclusive campuses and student voice led to the addition of student Board members who sit on the dais with the district’s Board of Trustees.
Keisha Burns was named School Counselor of the Year for both 2021 and 2022. Burns is the counselor for Shadow Hills Magnet Academy. She was recognized in 2021 by the Los Angeles County Board of Education and, for the year 2022, by the California Association of School Counselors. This award recognizes individuals who have championed causes on behalf of the vital services performed by professional school counselors, as well as efforts in improving the educational system for all children.
The award goes to those who understand the core issues of leadership and are an example of how the work of school counselors can make a positive change in student achievement, college going rates, and mental health, the District said.
Iveth Giron Huddleston, from Los Amigos Dual Immersion School, was honored by the California Association for Bilingual Education as the para educator of the year. CABE honors those who represent the highest level of commitment and dedication to their community, the CABE vision of biliteracy, multicultural competency and equity in education for all.
Candace Craven, the coordinator of Extended Learning and Community Outreach, was honored by Assemblyman Tom Lackey in March as Woman of the Year for the 36th Assembly District. She was honored for her efforts to help provide food for families in the Palmdale School District and the Palmdale community.
“These awards are not given every day. These five have earned these awards because of their commitment to quality education for our children and their commitment to our community. They are truly dedicated to making a difference for our children,” Palmdale School District Board President Simone Zulu Diol said.
