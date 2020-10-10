LANCASTER — Lancaster School District has an agreement with the City of Lancaster to provide COVID-19 tests for employees if the Los Angeles County Department of Health should mandate employee tests at some point.
The City of Lancaster coordinated a COVID-19 testing program in partnership with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Lancaster trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved the employee COVID testing agreement with the City at $75 per test. The District will reimburse the city for the cost of each test performed on district employees.
“It’s the most reasonable price test we’ve seen yet,” said Larry Freise, assistant superintendent of Business Services.
Funding will be provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund for an amount not to exceed $75,000.
The LA County Department of Health has not mandated that employees be tested for COVID-19. However, once schools reopen it may be necessary to provide testing to District employees to comply with public health guidelines.
District officials wanted to be prepared in case the county does mandate COVID-19 tests, Freise said.
“As a district we were exploring how much would it cost us, because there’s lots of groups out there that offer testing at a price,” Freise said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.