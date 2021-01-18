LANCASTER — Lancaster School District will join more than 1,000 school districts across the state in recognizing the contributions of Board members during School Board Recognition Month.
In this time of unprecedented challenges in nearly every sector of life, Board members have worked tirelessly to help our district establish new ways of ensuring students continue to learn, Superintendent Michele Bowers said.
“Board members are our elected representatives and a vital link between the school district and the community,” Bowers said. “The Board sets the foundation and vision for the district, directs resources where they are most needed, and ensures accountability to the community by monitoring progress toward goals. Their end goal, of course, is to support and elevate student achievement.”
During this challenging year, the Lancaster School District Board of Trustees has worked to prioritize resources and efforts to close the digital divide, bring all instruction online, provide food services for children even when they are not in school, enhance efforts to direct supplemental resources to students and families most in need, provide social-emotional support, actively promote community partnerships, and maintain high standards for health and safety for our students and staff.
The Lancaster School District board members are Duane Winn, president; Sandra Price, vice-president; Gregory Tepe, clerk; and Keith Giles and Diane Grooms, members.
“I hope you will join me in saluting our hard-working board members for their support of our students, staff, and community through effective policies and for their continuing advocacy for more resources at the state level,” Bowers said.
District trustees on Tuesday will consider adoption of a proclamation for School Board Recognition Month during Tuesday’s WebEx meeting. To join the meeting by telephone call 408-418-9388; Access Code: 146 666 9102 (press #, then # again.)
