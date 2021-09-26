PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s Board of Trustees approved standards for an Outdoor Learning-Garden Facilities program to be used as a guideline for the development of Outdoor Learning-Garden space or spaces.
The goal is to maintain equity across the district’s campuses and expand the classroom environment outdoors to provide additional space at a lower cost, according to a description. The learning-garden would be defined with planter boxes, seat wells, landscaping or benches to allow students to experience a different space and fresh air.
The Board unanimously approved the program standards at the Sept. 21 meeting with no discussion.
Jaime Ortiz, CEO of High Performing Learning Environments, explained the concept at the Board’s Sept. 7 meeting.
“The benefits of outdoor learning, we all know what they are — students breathe fresh air, they experience a different environment than they are on the inside,” Ortiz said at the Sept. 7 meeting.
A programming committee comprised of students, parents, elementary school principals, teachers and district administrators met via Zoom over a couple of months to develop the guideline for the development of the spaces.
With the addition of a shade structure, the students would have a secondary learning space that can be used for longer periods of time throughout the year.
“We really want to start talking about garden-based learning,” Ortiz said. “Instead of project-based learning, this is garden-based learning and it’s an opportunity to integrate the sciences and math through the garden for the teachers that are in this program.”
The benefits of a school garden include promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging environmental stewardship in students. The gardens can also contribute to academic achievement and community and social development.
The design and size of the learning-gardens would be site-specific. The initial campuses to get a learning garden are Manzanita, Summerwind and Yucca elementary schools. Other schools in early planing stages are Tumbleweed, Quail Valley, Palm Tree and Mesquite elementary schools.
“I’m excited,” Board President Ralph Velador said at the Sept. 7 meeting. “I remember as a kid going out with my grandfather and doing things this. These are things that these kids will take on for the rest of their lives and hopefully they can teach that to their kids.”
Superintendent Raul Maldonado said at the same meeting that they have heard from California State University campuses of Bakersfield and Northridge with interest in assisting the district with the program.
“This is to standardize all the learning gardens to make sure that we have clear objectives for the students to actually get a chance to plant and then see the harvest,” Maldonado said. “It’s exciting.”
