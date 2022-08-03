LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency and BYD will bring 20 battery-electric school buses to students in the Antelope Valley, according to a joint announcement.
The yellow school buses will be built in Lancaster at the BYD Coach & Bus facility by members of the SMART (Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation workers) Local 105 Union.
“It’s great to see our community take advantage of funding that’s out there for electric school buses,” BYD Senior Vice President Patrick Duan said in a release announcing the agreement. “This agreement puts the community on the road to being the nation’s first region with fully electric transit and school buses. We are proud of our close partnerships here.”
AV Schools Transportation Agency serves the Antelope Valley Union High School District, Lancaster School District and Westside Union School District under a Joint Powers Agreement.
Details of the agreement were not immediately available, Tuesday.
AVSTA CEO Morris Fuselier III expressed excitement about the announcement and noted it would be the first step on a journey to bring clean transportation to the students of the region.
“All of us here at AVSTA are very excited about our partnership with BYD,” he said. “We here in the Antelope Valley are concerned about not only the health of our environment, but we are also focused on the health and well being of our students, the future of our valley and our country. This is the beginning of our effort to build the largest electric school bus fleet in the state that will provide clean, efficient transportation to our students while protecting the clean, fresh air and blue skies of our home, the Antelope Valley. With partners like BYD and the support of the City of Lancaster, we will certainly succeed in insuring a brighter, cleaner future.”
The Antelope Valley Transit Authority, which runs BYD buses, held a celebration, in March, at its Lancaster headquarters, to mark its status as North America’s first all-electric transit agency. Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said at the time, that he wanted to move on to school buses. He urged those in the audience to speak to their local School Board members.
The plan to bring battery electric school buses to the students of the Antelope Valley was also hailed by local leaders including Parris, who noted that AVSTA is on a path to become the first school transportation provider in California to operate a complete fleet of zero-emission school buses.
“Just a few short years ago, we were told this was not possible,” he said in a statement. “But, we found a way to work together to make this golden opportunity a reality for the Antelope Valley and our schools. We want to create a template for the world to follow: If you do this, our grandchildren will survive global climate change. When that bus takes off after dropping them off, they won’t be breathing that exhaust, which is nothing but poison.”
BYD School buses are eligible for federal and state purchase incentives offered by the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board. Those interested in the opportunities are encouraged to reach out to BYD.SchoolBus@byd.com
