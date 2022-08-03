Electric bus

Built in Lancaster, the BYD Type D Battery Electric School Bus, shown here, has a top speed of 65 miles per hour and a range of up to 155 miles. It can be charged in as little as three hours and seats up to 84 passengers.

 Photo courtesy of BYD

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency and BYD will bring 20 battery-electric school buses to students in the Antelope Valley, according to a joint announcement.

The yellow school buses will be built in Lancaster at the BYD Coach & Bus facility by members of the SMART (Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation workers) Local 105 Union.

