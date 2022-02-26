LANCASTER — A collision between an Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency transit bus and another vehicle led to six people being transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, Friday morning.
The collision occurred about 7:30 a.m., in the 44300 block of 53rd Street West, north of Avenue J-1, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department public information officer Isaac Rivera.
“Responded to a traffic collision, car vs. bus,” he said. “All evaluated and six patients were transported to the local hospital.”
A typical school transit bus with the flat-front can hold up to 80 passengers. It is not known how many children were on the bus. A spokesperson from the AV School Transportation Agency was not immediately available, Friday, for comment.
