SAN JOSE — A school bus carrying students struck and killed a San Jose State University freshman football player as he rode a scooter near campus on Friday, university officials said.

The San Jose Unified School District bus had the green light when 18-year-old Camdan McWright entered the crosswalk directly in the vehicle’s path, the California Highway Patrol said. McWright died at the scene, about two blocks from the university, authorities said.

