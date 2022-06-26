SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco school Board has voted to rescind a previous decision to cover up a George Washington campus mural from the 1930s that critics say is racist and degrading in its depiction of Black and Native American people.
The board’s 4-3 vote, Wednesday, followed a court’s ruling in a lawsuit that the school Board’s original decision violated state law, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Board members did not comment on their votes.
The mural was painted in 1936 at George Washington High School by Victor Arnautoff, one of the foremost muralists in the San Francisco area during the Depression.
In addition to depicting Washington as a soldier, surveyor and statesman, the 13-panel, 1,600-square-foot mural contains images of white pioneers standing over the body of a Native American and slaves working at Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Virginia.
New Deal scholars have argued that Arnautoff, a Russian-born communist and social critic, critically depicts unsavory aspects of American history in his work. But some students have contended that the mural’s imagery is offensive and racist.
Supporters say it could play a role in educating people about America’s racist past and covering it up would be censoring art and history.
The school Board voted, in 2019, to paint over the mural, then decided to cover it up with curtains or panels. The George Washington High School Alumni Association filed a lawsuit, and a judge ruled last year that the board failed to conduct an environmental review and ordered the panel to set aside its decisions.
