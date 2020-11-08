There were no changes in the top finishers for local school Board races after the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced the third post-election results update on Friday.
The update included 183,414 vote-by-mail ballots processed since Election Night and consists of ballots received via the county’s official ballot drop boxes on Nov. 1, and ballots returned via US Postal Service or dropped off at vote center on Nov. 2, according to the county.
There are an estimated 610,800 outstanding ballots yet to be counted. The fourth update is scheduled for Monday.
Here are the most recent election results as of Friday afternoon:
Antelope Valley Community College District had two seats up for election where neither incumbent filed for re-election.
For Trustee Area No. 1 seat educator and school administrator Michelle Harvey maintained a solid lead over retired educator R. Michael Dutton. Harvey had 17,909 votes, or 59.89%., compared to Dutton’s 11,995 votes, or 40.11%.
Two seats were also up for election in the Antelope Valley Union High School District: Trustee Area No. 2, held by Board Clerk Jill McGrady, and the vacant Trustee Area No. 3 seat.
McGrady had 9,435 votes, or 41.69%, to put her ahead of her two challengers, Miguel Coronado and Sandy Carpenter. Coronado had 8,583 votes, or 37.93%, followed by Sandy Carpenter with 4,621 votes, or 20.38%.
Former trustee Donita Winn had 9,327 votes, or 42.11%, for the Trustee Area No. 3 seat as of Friday’s results update. Adjunct instructor Christian Green was in second place with 6,751 votes, or 30.48%, followed by retired administrative judge Dana LaMon in third with 4,294 votes, or 19.39%. Business owner Robert Teller placed fourth with 1,775 votes, or 8.01%.
In the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District challenger Chad C. Wadsworth held a 183-vote lead over appointed incumbent Brandon Roque for the short-term seat expiring Dec. 8, 2022, according to the update results. Wadsworth had 2,574 votes, or 51.84%, to Roque’s 2,391 votes, or 48.16%.
Acton-Agua Dulce incumbents Board Clerk Tim Jorgensen and Michael Fox increased their lead over challenger Andrew Kendall in the race to retain their seats. Jorgensen had 2,990 votes, or 39.69%; Fox had 2,478 votes, or 33.89%; and Kendall garnered 2,066 votes, or 27.42%.
In the Keppel Union School District race Board President Dominique Ballante lead a field of four candidates for two seats with 2,428 votes, or 28.11%. Littlerock Town Councilwoman Waunette Cullors was in second place with 2,339 votes, or 27.08%. Pearblossom Rural Town Council President Christopher Minsal was in third place with 2,176 votes, or 25.19%. Challenger Jose Ceniceros in fourth with 1,694 votes, or 19.61%.
The Palmdale School District Board of Education had a crowded field of six candidates for two seats. Incumbent Sharon Vega was in first place with 15,396 votes, or 28.10%, followed by challenger Anthony Hunt with 11,158 votes, or 20.36%. Challenger Marcos Alvarez was in third place with 10,546 votes, or 19.25%,. Board President Dennis Trujillo was in fourth place with 7,980 votes, or 14.56%. Emergency medical technician Enaya Hanbali placed fifth with 5,367 votes, or 9.79%, followed by nonprofit president Erika Alverdi in sixth place with 4,348 votes, or 7.94%.
The Kern County Elections Division did not post any updated election results beyond those posted Wednesday morning for the Mojave and Southern Kern unified school districts.
Two seats were up for election on the Mojave Unified School District Board of Education.
Those results show Board President Larry Adams in the lead with 1,177 votes, or 26.88%. Challenger Brandon A. Tate was in second place with 946 votes, or 21.61%. Carolinda Fleming was in third with 796 votes, or 18.18%. Incumbent Tonja “Toni” Evans was in fourth place with 778 votes, or 15.53%. Challenger Reuben A. Garcia received 680 votes, or 15.53%.
Southern Kern Unified School District had two seats up for election. Challenger Robert Vincelette led the field of three candidate with 2,049 votes, or 39.10%. Board Clerk Carol Robinson was in second place with 1,450 votes, or 30.25%. Challenger Dewine L. Moore Jr. was in third place with 1,284 votes, or 26.79%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.