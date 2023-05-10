PALMDALE — Young Palmdale residents interested in taking part in Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation activities — everything from swimming lessons to dance and theater classes — but are worried about the cost may apply for scholarships.
The scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis for residents age 17 and younger.
While limited, the city has expanded the program to offer the programs to more youth.
“We are excited to be expanding our Youth Scholarship programs this year, to include three more opportunities for families,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said. “Last year, we awarded $9,800 in scholarship funds and were able to provide assistance to 239 youth, and we look forward to doubling those numbers this year.”
For the recreational programs and swim safety, the scholarships cover half the costs for Palmdale residents. For the recreational swim program, the scholarship provides $30 for a 10-use pass and the Dusty’s Kids scholarship provides a four-pack of one-day tickets to DryTown Water Park.
While the swim scholarships and Dusty’s Kids are only for the summer months, the city offers scholarships for recreational programs year-round.
Applicants must submit a completed scholarship application by June 30, for the recreation, swim safety, and recreational swim programs. The deadline to apply for Dusty’s Kids is July 27, or while supplies last.
Applicants will need to create an online registration account with the Parks and Recreation Department. For those awarded scholarships, the scholarship amount will appear as a credit in this account to be used toward registration for the desired programs.
For those without Internet access at home, the Palmdale City Library offers free computer use and WiFi, or the Parks and Recreation Department staff can process an application in person.
For details, call 661-267-5611.
