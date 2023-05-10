Palmdale parks scholarships

The application period is open for scholarships for Palmdale’s summer recreational programs, swim lessons, recreational swimming and DryTown Water Park. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis for residents age 17 and younger.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Young Palmdale residents interested in taking part in Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation activities — everything from swimming lessons to dance and theater classes — but are worried about the cost may apply for scholarships.

The scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis for residents age 17 and younger.

