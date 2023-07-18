Election 2024 Senate California

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has built up a substantial fundraising advantage over his chief rivals in California’s 2024 US Senate contest. Federal records show the congressman has nearly $30 million in his campaign stockpile as of June 30.

LOS ANGELES — The crowded 2024 contest to fill the seat of retiring Democratic US Sen. Dianne Feinstein is considered wide open, but US Rep. Adam Schiff has built a substantial fundraising edge over his chief rivals, federal records showed Monday.

Schiff, a Southern California Democrat who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, announced earlier this month that he had raised $8.1 million over the past three months, ending with nearly $30 million in his campaign stockpile.

