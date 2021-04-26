LANCASTER — The City’s See and Be Seen program will kick off the summer on May 1 with a month-long local scavenger hunt throughout the City to promote community engagement and safe transportation.
Participants will complete activities to earn points by engaging with businesses around Lancaster to win money and other grand prizes.
To participate, residents will need to download the Scavify app on their smartphones and search “Get Active Lancaster” in the app to find the hunt. Residents will be able to win prizes and support local businesses by completing a variety of activities. The Hunt activities will range from taking a photo outside a business or checking in at a business with GPS to biking to a specific location or spring cleaning.
“The City is dedicated to making Lancaster a safe place for anyone who rides a bike down the streets, uses a crosswalk or drives through an intersection,” Councilman Raj Mahli said. “Part of this effort has been to educate Lancaster youth on safety transportation practices through fun activities like the Scavenger Hunt. I encourage Lancaster residents of any age to get involved and visit our amazing local businesses, all while being safe pedestrians and drivers.”
To kick off the hunt on May 1, Lancaster will host a bike repair clinic City Hall, where Lancaster students are invited to bring their bicycles for repairs and tune-ups as well as receive a free bike helmet and other safety resources.
Registration is required for participation in the bike repair clinic, visit CityofLancasterCA.org/BikeRepairClinic for details.
The See and Be Seen Scavenger Hunt prizes are made possible through the support of its sponsors: The BLVD Association, the Antelope Valley Transit Authority and the Boulevard Flooring Emporium.
Lancaster partnered with the California Office of Traffic Safety to develop and promote an active transportation safety and healthy living program. In 2019, the City focused its traffic safety efforts on education and awareness about pedestrian safety through its signal cabinet wrap campaign. After receiving an additional grant from the Office of Traffic Safety in 2020, the See and Be Seen program has advanced into a K-12 active transportation education curriculum that has been employed in Lancaster schools. Funding for the program is provided by a grant from Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Visit CityofLancasterCA.org/SEEANDBESEEN for details on the See and Be Seen program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.