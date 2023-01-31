LOS ANGELES — A cold winter storm brought scattered showers to much of Los Angeles County, on Monday, and very low snow levels created treacherous driving conditions on highways through the mountains and Antelope Valley.
Early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol began escorting vehicles over the Grapevine section of the Golden State Freeway in northern Los Angeles County because of snowfall.
The escorts ended by later morning, with Caltrans reporting the freeway lanes had been cleared of snow.
Snow was expected to fall off and on in mountain areas throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 4 a.m., Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland had received 0.79 inches of rain. Pasadena was reporting 0.69 inches of rain, Culver City was reporting 0.49 inches and La Canada Flintridge was reporting 0.46 inches.
Temperatures were forecast to be in the 40s and 50s with areas of frost by this morning.
“Temperatures will remain well below normal, with areas (experiencing) freezing conditions. (today) through Thursday morning,” according to the weather service. “Gusty northeast winds may affect portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties (tonight) through Wednesday, strongest (today).”
A winter weather advisory was in effect until 10 p.m., in the Los Angeles County mountains, Acton, Mount Wilson, and the Antelope Valley including Lancaster and Palmdale. Forecasters said the snow level will fall as low as 3,000 feet, with as much as one inch falling in Antelope Valley foothills, and 2 to 4 inches possible by the end of the day in the mountains, particularly in the San Gabriels.
