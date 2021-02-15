As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact people’s daily lives, scam text message campaigns and robocalls that prey on virus related fears have become more and more common.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station asks residents to be aware of some of the most recent scams.
1. Scammers can use links in text messages to install codes on your phone or launch a phony webpage to collect personal, health insurance or financial information for use in other scams.
2. COVID-19 text message scams offer cures, warnings about the need for a test, or “special offers.”
3. Some text scams are impersonating government agencies. A text scam claiming to be from the “FCC Financial Care Center” and offering $30,000 in COVID-19 relief has been generated. There is no FCC program to provide relief funds to consumers. The text is likely a phishing attempt to get banking or other personal information from its victims.
4. The Better Business Bureau is warning of a text message scam impersonating the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Recipients are told they must take a “mandatory online COVID-19 test” using a provided link.
5. Another imposter text begins with “IRS COVID-19 News” and includes a link and instructions for recipients “to register/update your information in order to receive the economic impact payment regardless of your status.” The link points to a website designed to look like that of the IRS and requests identifying information, including date of birth, Social Security number and filing status. Ultimately, it requests a debit or credit card number to “verify your identity.”
None of these webpages, links or sites is legitimate. All of these scams are an attempt at collecting personal, banking or health insurance information.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Different insurance companies and organizations are offering the vaccine to front-line personnel, first responders and elderly patients over 65 years old. At no time should you be paying for a vaccine.
For the most current information, go to the CDC’s webpage, https://www.cdc.gov/
