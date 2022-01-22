MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors settled a long-standing disagreement with Scaled Composites over the use of one of its buildings, which conflicts with Federal Aviation Administration clearance standards.
The dispute arose last spring as the airport was seeking an FAA grant to rehabilitate Taxiway C. Hangar 927, owned by Scaled Composites on land leased from the airport, was deemed to have been out of compliance and needed to be removed in order for the FAA grant to be completed.
At one point, the Board considered using eminent domain proceedings to acquire and remove the building.
On Tuesday, the Board approved an agreement which combined adjacent buildings — also owned by Scaled — and surrounding land into a new, single 20-year lease in exchange for relinquishing Hangar 927, for which the airport will pay $120,000.
The airport had the hangar appraised at $91,000, a value with which Scaled differed. The $120,000 price was the negotiated settlement, taking into consideration potential litigation and eminent domain costs, airport counsel Scott Nave said.
The new lease for the combined Scaled buildings — for which the original lease dates to 1982 — will have an additional 20-year option. At the conclusion of the lease, the associated buildings will revert to the airport’s ownership, according to the agreement.
The new lease will yield nearly $2.16 million in rent by the end of the 20-year term, according to the staff report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.