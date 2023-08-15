Obit John Scott
Erik Verduzco

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — State Sen. John Scott, a longtime South Carolina lawmaker who served for more than three decades, died Sunday after a stint in the hospital, according to Democrats across the state. He was 69.

Scott had been at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston since Friday, when he was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue, according to Senate officials.

