SAVES demand

South Antelope Valley Emergency Services has seen an increase in demand for its services providing food to residents in need, jumping 20% in March.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — Far from being the historically slow time for the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, the organization has seen a recent increase in demand for its services providing food for residents in need.

“We’re getting a lot of new clients,” Palmdale Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales said.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

It's going to get worse with Joe Biden as President. Biden is not that bright at all. Biden has to hand out money (buy votes) just to make his Supporters (Parasites) Happy, or they will leave the party...most are still jumping ship..after all does anyone with a sober mind believe that men can get Pregnant..? I mean really...Off the Rails...that the new democrat party of the gender confused.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.