PALMDALE — Far from being the historically slow time for the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, the organization has seen a recent increase in demand for its services providing food for residents in need.
“We’re getting a lot of new clients,” Palmdale Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales said.
The program saw about a 20% increase in clients in March. January through April is typically a bit slower for SAVES.
“It was very steep,” Morales said of the increase. It is noticeable, as enrolling new clients has been a large portion of the work completed each day.
The number of people participating is nearly as high as it was during the height of the pandemic — having fallen only a slight amount prior to the latest increase.
While the program does not have data on why new clients are signing up, Morales identifies two possible reasons for the recent increase in those seeking food assistance from SAVES.
One is the rollback of pandemic-era benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutritions Assistance Program, or SNAP, which began in March in California.
The temporary boost to these federal benefits expired in February, ending the additional funds for food that had been available since March 2020. Recipients’ benefits returned to the pre-2020 levels.
Another reason SAVES has seen an increase is because the overall cost of food has increased with inflation, outpacing residents’ means to purchase it, Morales said.
By her own observations, clients of SAVES include a range of demographics: seniors, families and single adults.
“I see a little of everything,” she said.
As a condition of its federal funding, clients must register for the regular food distribution program and show identification for each member of the household, proof of income and proof of residence. SAVES serves residents in nearly every Antelope Valley community, except Lancaster, which receives its own federal funding that may be used for such programs, Morales said.
The paperwork requirements were waived during the pandemic, but have started again. All clients will be required to update their paperwork in July as part of the annual recertification process.
SAVES is calling on new partnerships forged during the height of the pandemic to provide food for the existing and new clients. Working through the LA Food Bank, which provides a weekly delivery of food based on SAVES’ client numbers, the program has partnered with additional local stores for daily food donations, Morales said.
It's going to get worse with Joe Biden as President. Biden is not that bright at all. Biden has to hand out money (buy votes) just to make his Supporters (Parasites) Happy, or they will leave the party...most are still jumping ship..after all does anyone with a sober mind believe that men can get Pregnant..? I mean really...Off the Rails...that the new democrat party of the gender confused.
