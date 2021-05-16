PALMDALE — The City’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, 1002 East Ave. Q-9, is seeking volunteers to help with ongoing food distribution to local families who need assistance.
Volunteers 16 years and older are needed to assist staff through June 3 on Mondays through Thursdays between Monday and June 3. Morning and afternoon shifts are available. Visit https://signup.com/go/CoPAZZb to register.
“You can make a huge impact on the lives of those less fortunate in our community simply by donating a few spare hours of your time,” SAVES Coordinator Patricia Morales said.
SAVES provides a practical and caring approach to serving people in need. The SAVES program was started by the City in 1983 to assist individuals and families who are experiencing a temporary emergency situation. The day-to-day operations of SAVES and staffing are funded by the City through Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
