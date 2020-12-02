PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, also known as SAVES, at 1002 E Ave. Q-12, is hosting a Virtual Holiday Toy Drive now through Dec. 21.
“We don’t want the COVID-19 restrictions to stop the spreading of holiday cheer this year, so we’re reaching out to the community to help us make the holiday season brighter for local children in need through our Virtual Toy Drive,” SAVES Coordinator Patricia Morales said.
SAVES is registered online through Target and Amazon.
Toys will be distributed to local children up to age 18.
“By giving to SAVES, you’ll make a huge difference in the lives of families in our community, not to mention putting smiles on the faces of some very happy children,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
To donate through Amazon, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/AmazonRegistry
To donate through Target, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/TargetRegistry
For details call 661-267-5191.
