PALMDALE — South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, better known as SAVES, will receive additional funds after the City Council, on Wednesday, agreed to shift some funding from an under-used COVID relief program for businesses.
The funds involved are part of the special allocations from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. These funds are restricted to activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the staff report.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, SAVES has been providing food to 1,000 to 1,800 clients, weekly, Neighborhood Services Director Mike Miller said. That number is anticipated to increase, this summer.
SAVES was allocated $367,500 of CARES funding but needs additional funds to meet the anticipated needs.
One portion of the CARES funding was to provide economic assistance for low- and moderate-income businesses, with 11 such businesses aided in Palmdale.
This Economic Opportunity program, however, ended, as local businesses found it difficult to meet all the qualifications and preferred to apply for business grants and other programs that had fewer restrictions and more flexibility.
“This program proved to be very complicated and cumbersome for some of our businesses here in Palmdale, and it was not a popular use of our money,” Miller said.
The remaining $207,510 in Economic Opportunity funds was requested to be shifted to SAVES to meet that services’ needs.
Program officials also requested shifting $23,990 from the similarly pandemic-related mortgage assistance funds to SAVES. This program has helped 40 low- and moderate-income families, according to the staff report.
There are enough funds to cover the families already enrolled the program, Miller said.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo questioned shifting the mortgage assistance funds, stating that program could still aid local families.
“That is something our families are still facing,” he said.
Some economic forecasts are also predicting a recession on the horizon that could lead to danger of foreclosures, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa said.
“We don’t want people losing their homes,” Councilmember Laura Bettencourt said.
The Council ultimately agreed to move the $207,510 from the Economic Opportunity program, while leaving the mortgage assistance funds in place.
Miller said, if the funds remain unused, staff could always return at a later date to request the Council shift the funds at that time.
