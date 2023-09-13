PALMDALE — South Antelope Valley Emergency Services will celebrate 40 years of service at the inaugural Empty Bowls Palmdale Gala from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-12.
The evening will feature a soup kitchen-style meal, wine, dessert and auction. Attendees will receive a hand-painted bowl created to honor those in our community who lack food for their families.
The Gala at Paint-it-Forward: An Evening of Community, Paint, and Wine will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 21, at SAVES, 1002 East Ave Q-12. Tickets to this adults-only event are $45 and include food, wine and paint-a-bowl activity; bowls will be donated to the gala.
Paint-a-Bowl on your own schedule at As You Wish Pottery in the Antelope Valley Mall. A $20 price includes choice of a ceramic bowl, studio fee, paint and supplies, glazing, firing and a personalized message. Bowls must be completed by Sept. 27 and will be donated to SAVES for the gala.
Founded in 1983, SAVES is dedicated to alleviating hunger among very low- and extremely low-income individuals, working families, older adults, the disabled and homeless in the South Antelope Valley. For details, visit www.cityofpalmdaleca.gov/SAVES.
