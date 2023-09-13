SAVES anniversary

Bowls created at As You Wish Pottery will be part of South Antelope Valley Emergency Services’ 40th anniversary celebration, the inaugural Empty Bowls Palmdale Gala, on Sept 30.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — South Antelope Valley Emergency Services will celebrate 40 years of service at the inaugural Empty Bowls Palmdale Gala from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-12.

The evening will feature a soup kitchen-style meal, wine, dessert and auction. Attendees will receive a hand-painted bowl created to honor those in our community who lack food for their families.

