MOJAVE — Florence Lowe “Pancho” Barnes was a larger-than-life character, a woman who made a name for herself in aviation’s early days as a barnstorming pilot, and later, as the friend and confidant to test pilots during the glory days of flight test at Edwards Air Force Base.
Fans of the movie “The Right Stuff,” may recognize her as the proprietor of Pancho Barnes’ Happy Bottom Riding Club, the watering hole frequented by test pilots such as Chuck Yeager.
However, there is much more to the life of Barnes, who was born into a wealthy family in Pasadena and died, in 1975, in Boron.
Barbara Hunter Schultz, who authored a biography of Barnes, will present the story of this legendary aviator, on Saturday, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The presentation will begin at 11 a.m., in the Board Room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard.
Schultz’s talk is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly, educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up close.
The event will run from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Seating for the 11 a.m. presentation is limited. Reservations are requested by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org
Donations are requested to support the Museum Foundation.
Barnes had a connection not only to Edwards, but also to the pilots at what was then Marine Corps Air Station Mojave — now the Mojave Air and Space Port — when the pilots from there would make emergency landings on her nearby airstrip.
A one-of-a-kind personality who helped establish womens’ roles as aviators and was central to the story of test flight in the Mojave Desert, Barnes has been portrayed on the silver screen and was an early Hollywood stunt pilot, herself.
Personalized copies of Schultz’s book will be available for purchase at the presentation.
