A US-French satellite that will map almost all of the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers rocketed into orbit, Friday.
The predawn launch aboard a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base capped a highly successful year for NASA.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 49F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 4:35 am
A US-French satellite that will map almost all of the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers rocketed into orbit, Friday.
The predawn launch aboard a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base capped a highly successful year for NASA.
Nicknamed SWOT — short for Surface Water and Ocean Topography — the satellite is needed more than ever as climate change worsens droughts, flooding and coastal erosion, according to scientists. Cheers erupted at control centers in California and France as the spacecraft started its mission.
“It is a pivotal moment, and I’m very excited about it,” said NASA program scientist Nadya Vinogradova-Shiffer. “We’re going to see Earth’s water like we’ve never before.”
About the size of a SUV, the satellite will measure the height of water on more than 90% of Earth’s surface, allowing scientists to track the flow and identify potential high-risk areas. It will also survey millions of lakes as well as 1.3 million miles of rivers.
The satellite will shoot radar pulses at Earth, with the signals bouncing back to be received by a pair of antennas, one on each end of a 33-foot boom.
It should be able to make out currents and eddies less than 13 miles across, as well as areas of the ocean where water of varying temperatures merge.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.