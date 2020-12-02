PALMDALE — Manzanita Elementary School kindergarten and first-grade students took a socially-distanced picture with Santa and picked up books and classroom packets on a warm Tuesday morning.
“The students are delivering letters to Santa and we’re also giving them out some books that were donated by the Kiwanis club,” Manzanita Assistant Principal Carmen Saenz said.
The Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West donated books for students. Manzanita teachers wrapped the books and put their students names on the books separated by grade level.
Palmdale Trustee Sharon Vega, who was reelected to the Palmdale School District Board of Education in the Nov. 3 election, was on hand for the event.
“They’re mostly Disney books,” Vega, who is also a member of the Kiwanis Club, said.
First-grade dual immersion teaching partners Sylvia Hoffelt and Norma Camacho handed out supplies including books and paper to their students for December.
“They each got a book from Santa,” Hoffelt said.
Transitional Kindergarten teacher Roseann Ogas handed out nap pillows to her students, handmade by her sister.
“I have a couple of new students that didn’t get pillows,” Ogas said.
