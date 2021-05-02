SANTA ROSA — A Northern California city will pay nearly $2 million to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of five people injured while protesting against the police killing of George Floyd.
Santa Rosa city officials approved the settlement — the largest in the city’s history involving a civil rights lawsuit — last month after learning details about the lawsuit and watching video from officers’ body-worn cameras, the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reported Friday.
“I think (the community) will see that the city is trying to own up to what they didn’t do well,” Chris Rogers, mayor of the city of 180,000, said of the settlement. “Now it’s time to have a conversation about policy reforms.”
The injuries occurred in the first few days after Floyd was killed last May by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted last month of murder and manslaughter charges.
Marqus Martinez and Michaela Staggs said in the lawsuit that they were protesting peacefully and filming police when officers fired non-lethal projectiles at them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.