Breakfast with Santa

Thalia Rodriguez (center) and Celina Rodriguez meet with Santa Claus, Saturday, during the annual Breakfast with Santa event at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in Lancaster. The event featured a pancake breakfast and arts and crafts activities for children, as well as the chance to meet with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Santa’s elves.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Landis

