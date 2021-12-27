SANTA MONICA — The city of Santa Monica will offer affordable housing to Black families forced out during freeway construction and other urban renewal projects of the 1950s, according to a newspaper report Sunday.
Some 600 families lost their homes when Interstate 10 was built through the Pico neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Starting in January, those former residents and their descendants will be offered priority access to apartments with below-market rents in the hopes that they’ll come back.
Affordable housing will also be available for families removed when they city bulldozed another Black area, Belmar Triangle, to build the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium.
Children and grandchildren of those who were displaced will be eligible.
The city program initially will be open to 100 displaced families or their descendants who earn limited incomes, but city leaders hope their efforts will grow into a national model to address past racist policies.
