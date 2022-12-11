Santa at Edwards

Santa Claus upgrades from reindeer to Fighting Falcon to spread holiday cheer at Edwards Air Force Base.

 Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn Steigerwald

EDWARDS AFB — Santa Claus and one of his elves made a special appearance in an F-16 greeting base personnel at a holiday party put on by the 416th Flight Test Squadron.

The 416th FLTS personnel and their families were able to meet Santa and even get a picture with him in front of the F-16 on the flightline.

