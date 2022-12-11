EDWARDS AFB — Santa Claus and one of his elves made a special appearance in an F-16 greeting base personnel at a holiday party put on by the 416th Flight Test Squadron.
The 416th FLTS personnel and their families were able to meet Santa and even get a picture with him in front of the F-16 on the flightline.
“At Edwards we keep working right up to the holidays,” Jessica Peterson, technical director, 412th Operations Group, said. “Even though the holidays are going on and the stress of getting prepared for them, we are still doing the mission. We are still testing aircraft.
“So, having this special time where people can come and see the aircraft, meet Santa, and meet the people that work here is really important for the families of our airmen to come together and have a great time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.