SANTA CLARITA (CNS) — A brush fire broke out Tuesday in the Santa Clarita area amid fierce Santa Ana wind conditions and blackened 50 to 60 acres.
The fire was reported early Tuesday afternoon in light to medium brush near the 24000 block of The Old Road. By about 5 p.m., the blaze was 10% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Winds of 20-25 mph were reported in the area at the time the fire started, but much stronger gusts have been recorded in the area this afternoon.
By mid-morning, the NWS had already recorded gusts topping 86 mph in some mountain areas, including Warm Springs and the Magic Mountain Truck Trail in northern Los Angeles County. Other parts of the Santa Clarita Valley were being hit with gusts topping 40 and 50 mph, as were select areas of the San Fernando Valley. Winds were also recorded near 50 mph in the Antelope Valley.
