SANTA CLARITA — Four people suffered extensive injuries Tuesday when commercial pyrotechnics exploded and sparked a brush fire in an industrial park, authorities said.
Two of the victims were taken to burn wards to treat their injuries from the explosion in Valencia, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Wednesday.
The pyrotechnics are also known as “gerbs” and are used to make a fountain or fireworks effect in concerts, movies or TV shows, Detective Sgt. Jeff Moore told The Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.