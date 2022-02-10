LOS ANGELES — High temperatures and wind delivered a 1-2 punch to parts of the Southland on Wednesday, beginning a mini-heat wave expected to continue through Sunday’s Super Bowl.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will be in place until 6 p.m., Sunday, for the LA County coast, including downtown Los Angeles, along with the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, and Orange County inland and coastal areas — with highs up to 90 degrees in some areas.
A wind advisory that had been in effect for the San Fernando Valley and local mountains was allowed to expire at noon, as gusts dropped below advisory levels, but higher winds are expected to kick up again by today.
Forecasters noted that temperatures, on Wednesday morning, were already 20 or more degrees warmer than they were 24 hours ago in parts of the Southland, but most areas were seeing a five- to 10-degree increase. They also warned that wind advisories could be extended in the mountains into Thursday, with windy conditions “expected to be stronger and more widespread.”
The unseasonably high temperatures could stretch into Sunday’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals — potentially making for the warmest kickoff in Super Bowl history. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
According to the Southeast Regional Climate Center, the warmest Super Bowl kickoff occurred in 1973 — at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — when it was 84 degrees.
The current forecast for Sunday calls for temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.
