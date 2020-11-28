LOS ANGELES — Strong Santa Ana winds blew through the mountains and foothills of Southern California on Friday, bringing high danger of wildfires and power shutoffs for thousands of residents in an effort to prevent ignitions caused by sparking utility lines.
At one point Southern California Edison cut power to more than 16,000 customers and was considering cuts to an additional 96,000. By early afternoon, about 15,800 were without power and possible cuts was reduced to just under 47,000.
The power shutoffs affected small portions of Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.
San Diego Gas & Electric put about 2,700 customers on notice for potential power cuts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.