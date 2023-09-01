Newsom San Quentin

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ambitious and expensive plans for a dilapidated factory at San Quentin State Prison, where inmates of one of the nation’s most notorious lockups once built furniture.

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s planned transformation of San Quentin State Prison into a rehabilitation facility after decades as the home for death row inmates is being shaped by a hand-picked advisory council that is allowed to meet in secret.

State lawmakers initially balked at Newsom’s $360 million plan to tear down an old furniture factory on the prison grounds and replace it with a building more reminiscent of a college campus, with a student union, classrooms and possibly a coffee shop. But they eventually greenlit the project during state budget negotiations, trading away transparency provisions and a formal oversight role for themselves in the process.

