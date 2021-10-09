SAN JOSE — The president of San Jose State University resigned Thursday after the university agreed last month to pay $1.6 million to 13 female student-athletes whose complaints about being sexually assaulted by an athletic trainer were mishandled.
Mary Papazian, who served as the university’s president since July 1, 2016, will step down at the end of the fall semester on Dec. 21, officials announced Thursday.
Federal prosecutors found that the university failed to adequately respond to reports of sexual harassment and assault that started over a decade ago — exposing additional student-athletes to harm.
Scott Shaw, San Jose State’s former director of sports medicine, resigned last year after allegations resurfaced in news media reports accusing him of inappropriately touching swimmers during physical therapy from 2006 to 2009. He has denied misconduct, and no criminal charges have been filed against him.
Investigators identified 23 student-athletes who they said were inappropriately touched by Shaw. Of those, 13 have accepted to receive $125,000 each in the settlement that was announced on Sept. 21.
