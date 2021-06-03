SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK — A San Jose man died after he fell about 500 feet while hiking a peak in Sequoia National Park, park officials said.
The 56-year-old man was hiking with two other people on Memorial Day when he fell from the summit ridge of Mount Russell, the National Park Service said in a statement Tuesday.
A 45-year-old woman grabbed him as he lost his balance, and also fell, landing on a ledge 30 feet below. Another man used a satellite device emergency locator beacon to declare an emergency and then called 911 from his cell phone, officials said.
