GREEN VALLEY — A portion of San Francisquito Canyon Road will be closed to through traffic, starting Monday, due to pavement rehabilitation work by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.
Residents and emergency vehicles will be allowed through, but the road is expected to be closed to through traffic while construction occurs between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The repaving is scheduled to conclude, July 22.
The work will resurface about six miles of the road will take place from Elizabeth Lake Road south to about 2.5 miles south of Spunky Canyon Road.
The work will consist of rehabilitating the roadway to improve and extend the life of the existing AC pavement.
