SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two elderly Asian women were stabbed without warning as they waited for a bus in downtown San Francisco — the latest in a series of attacks against Asian Americans nationwide since the start of the pandemic last year.
A woman working at a flower stall Tuesday afternoon told KGO-TV that she saw a man walking on Market Street shortly before the attack carrying “a pretty big knife” with knuckles on the handle.
“Her back was turned and all I see is feathers came out of her jacket. So I am very sure that she got sliced,” the witness said of one victim. “He walked away like nothing happened, like Sunday morning.”
The 65- and 85-year-old women were taken to a hospital, but no further information was released on their conditions.
A 55-year-old San Francisco man was arrested about two hours after the attack. His name was not released. Police said in a statement that investigators have not ruled out the possibility that it was a hate crime, but officers were still gathering details.
The attack highlighted the dangerous climate Asian Americans have faced since the Coronavirus entered the U.S. after surfacing in China. Racially motivated harassment and assaults have occurred nationwide.
