SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco will now require law enforcement in certain settings and other people in higher-risk workplaces to receive a Coronavirus booster by Feb. 1, the city announced Wednesday, as the Omicron variant wreaks havoc across the country.
The move comes more than a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will require California’s roughly 2.5 million health care workers to get their booster shots by Feb. 1 or risk losing their jobs.
San Francisco’s requirements — which also encompass health care workers — list professions that are not among the state’s order. Changes to the health order affect both the city and county of San Francisco.
The health order now includes booster requirements for people who work in higher-risk settings, including adult care facilities, adult day programs, dental offices, home health care workers and pharmacists, as well as workers who visit such settings, like police officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and lawyers whose clients are in jails.
The San Francisco public health department also joined other Bay Area counties in revoking exemptions to mask mandates for fully vaccinated people in offices and gyms. Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, everyone must be masked indoors in non-household settings.
San Francisco also will require that attendees and staff of indoor mega-events have their booster shots beginning Feb. 1.
COVID-19 case rates have exploded nationwide in recent weeks, setting new records across the country. California was the first state to reach 5 million confirmed cases, according to state data released, Tuesday.
(1) comment
Notice how some are forced to vax, and yet others are not forced when it comes to the CoVid Hoax. CoVid must be afraid of Postal Workers, Politicians, and Union Members...Maybe you should pull your head out, and realize you are being played...Look at Florida a state that is Rocking, and where the CoVid Hoax is not being played....Why is it that CoVid is only attacking weak Democrat controlled States, and Weak Democrat controlled Cities..? Because "You" are an Idiot, and a Coward they know it...? Now Mask-Up and Kneel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.