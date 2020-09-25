SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco sued 28 alleged drug dealers who frequent a downtown neighborhood where drug dealing and drug use in broad daylight is common, in an effort to clean up the area that has seen the city’s largest number of overdose deaths, authorities announced Thursday.
San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said the lawsuits, if approved in California Superior Court, would prevent the alleged dealers from entering a 50-block area in the Tenderloin and part of the neighboring South of Market neighborhood. Those who violate the court order would face arrest on misdemeanor charges, a $6,000 fine and the seizure of drugs and money.
The move comes after a 70% spike in overdose deaths in 2019, when 441 people died, more than half of them from fentanyl overdoses.
The Tenderloin neighborhood, which includes City Hall and several federal buildings, has a large homeless population and is just blocks from tourist-heavy Union Square.
