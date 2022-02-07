OAKLAND — A man has been arrested in the fatal highway shooting of Gene Ransom, a basketball star at the University of California, Berkeley in the 1970s and a member of the Cal Athletics hall of fame.
A 25-year-old San Francisco resident, Juan Angel Garcia, was arrested, Saturday, and could face a murder charge in connection with the shooting, Friday evening, on Interstate 880 in Oakland, the California Highway Patrol said. It wasn’t known, Sunday, if Garcia has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The victim was driving near the Broadway exit when he was shot, causing him to veer his Honda sedan and crash into a guardrail, the highway patrol said in a statement. The man was struck at least once and died in his car, the highway patrol said.
Ransom, 65, was on his way to pick up his girlfriend at a West Oakland train station, said Doug Harris, a former teammate and longtime friend.
Harris told KPIX-TV in San Francisco that the woman waited for Ransom for hours, “not knowing that he had been murdered.”
Highway patrol investigators said the victim was likely targeted and the motive appeared to be road rage. Northbound lanes of I-880 were shut for about five hours during the investigation.
Just five-feet-nine-inches tall, Ransom was a standout player at Berkeley High School and went on to be a star point guard at Cal in the late 1970s, where he averaged 14.8 points per game and had 356 assists during a three-year career, KPIX said.
“We are shocked to hear the reports that Cal Athletics Hall of Famer Gene Ransom has been identified as a victim in a deadly freeway shooting,” Cal Athletics assistant director of communications Gerrit Van Genderen said in a statement, Saturday. “Gene was one of the greatest players in our men’s basketball program’s history and he will be greatly missed.”
Ransom was signed by the Golden State Warriors, in 1979, but was cut in the preseason.
