SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco firefighter died Wednesday after being injured during a training exercise, an official at the city’s fire department said.
Firefighter Jason Cortez, 42, was participating in a training drill when he was injured. His colleagues immediately gave him medical care and he was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where he died an hour later, San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.
Baxter called the incident a “training accident,” but did not give any other information, citing an ongoing investigation.
Cortez, the son of a retired San Francisco firefighter, was assigned to Station 3 in the Tenderloin, one of the busiest in the city, Baxter said.
“This is a very trying time as Jason was well-liked in our department,” he said.
